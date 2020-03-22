|
February 2, 1934 - March 15, 2020
Robert Bibeau, a long-time resident of Shelter Bay, died in Burlington, WA, on March 15, 2020.
He was born in Somerset, MA on February 2, 1934.
Robert went on to have a successful career as an aeronautical engineer working in Florida, Utah and Washington State.
He was proud of working on the first space program while in Florida and with the Green River Space Program in Utah. Bob completed his career working for Boeing until his retirement in 1990.
In 1991, he built a home in Shelter Bay and lived there for the remainder of his life.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to joke around and enjoyed speaking and singing in French.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; his five children, Bill Kosanki, Tom Kosanki, Greg Kosanki, Kathy Pitts and Angelina Steward; his three step-children, Michelle Parmelee, Rick Chorpenning and Deidri Heniff; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Bob with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020