Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153

ROBERT BIBEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT BIBEAU Obituary
February 2, 1934 - March 15, 2020

Robert Bibeau, a long-time resident of Shelter Bay, died in Burlington, WA, on March 15, 2020.

He was born in Somerset, MA on February 2, 1934.

Robert went on to have a successful career as an aeronautical engineer working in Florida, Utah and Washington State.
He was proud of working on the first space program while in Florida and with the Green River Space Program in Utah. Bob completed his career working for Boeing until his retirement in 1990.

In 1991, he built a home in Shelter Bay and lived there for the remainder of his life.

Bob thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to joke around and enjoyed speaking and singing in French.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; his five children, Bill Kosanki, Tom Kosanki, Greg Kosanki, Kathy Pitts and Angelina Steward; his three step-children, Michelle Parmelee, Rick Chorpenning and Deidri Heniff; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Bob with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -