1/1
ROBERT BLAINE TILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 5, 1938 -
August 1, 2020

Bob passed away comfortably at his home Saturday night surrounded by his family.

He was born in Olympia, Washington and later moved to Anacortes, where he met his high school sweetheart of 62 years. Bob worked in the plywood industry as a superintendent for 50 years to finally retire his remarkable career in Springfield, Oregon.

Bob served in the US Army as a marksman through the Korean War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends more than anything. We always loved to hear about his adventures and his at times hilarious hunting stories. He was our hero and he will be forever missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Blaine and Helen Tilson as well as his four sisters.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Tilson (Granville); daughter Jodi Lamphiear (Tim Lamphiear); two grandchildren, Ashley Hooker (Quinn Hooker); Kyle Lamphiear; plus, five great-grandchildren who were the light of his life and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no services due to COVID-19, but a memorial page will be set up via Facebook in honor of Bob where we can all share our memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved