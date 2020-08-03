May 5, 1938 -

August 1, 2020



Bob passed away comfortably at his home Saturday night surrounded by his family.



He was born in Olympia, Washington and later moved to Anacortes, where he met his high school sweetheart of 62 years. Bob worked in the plywood industry as a superintendent for 50 years to finally retire his remarkable career in Springfield, Oregon.



Bob served in the US Army as a marksman through the Korean War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends more than anything. We always loved to hear about his adventures and his at times hilarious hunting stories. He was our hero and he will be forever missed.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents Blaine and Helen Tilson as well as his four sisters.



He is survived by his wife Darlene Tilson (Granville); daughter Jodi Lamphiear (Tim Lamphiear); two grandchildren, Ashley Hooker (Quinn Hooker); Kyle Lamphiear; plus, five great-grandchildren who were the light of his life and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There will be no services due to COVID-19, but a memorial page will be set up via Facebook in honor of Bob where we can all share our memories.

