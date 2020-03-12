|
May 4, 1936 - February 23, 2020
Robert M. Larrabee known as "Bob " to his friends and family passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020.
He was born May 4, 1936 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
He attended grade school and Sedro-Woolley High School, graduating with class of 1954. He enjoyed attending his class reunions to spend time with friends and reminisce on the "good old days ".
Bob went into the Army in 1953. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1956.
Returning to Sedro- Woolley to work, opening a Motorcycle Shop, where he painted and built motorcycles for many years.
Bob was a member of the American Legion.
He was an avid horse rider and belonged to the riding club "Coffee Cup Cowboys". He enjoyed riding motorcycles and the passion he had for collecting automobiles.
Bob retired in Clear Lake and loved living on the hill.
He was preceded in death by parents Theron & Margret Larrabee & siblings Larry, Stan, & Sandy. Shelli Zwick whom passed away on February 11, 2020.
He is mourned by his wife of 32 years Linda and children Diana, Bobby, Sherri, Jim, & daughter-in-law Lynn.
Blessed with joy and happiness of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2020