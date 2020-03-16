|
October 15, 1955 - March 12, 2020
Robert "Bob" William Hyde, 64, of Anacortes, was born on October 15, 1955 in Fairfield, CT to Gerald F. and Dorothy (Dalling) Hyde, and went to be with his Eternal Father and begin his new life in Glory on March 12, 2020. He was a humble man.
Bob Hyde loved Jesus. Bob Hyde loved his wife, Jane, and their three sons. Bob Hyde loved his country.
Bob had three careers. He served our great nation for 20 years in the United States Navy's Civil Engineer Corps, retiring as a Commander. In 2001, Bob began his second career in municipal government, serving as the Director of Public Works for the City of Anacortes, Director of the Port of Anacortes, and the Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Mount Vernon. In 2017, he began his third career as a real estate broker with Windermere in Anacortes.
Bob was an active member of Christ The King Community Church, Anacortes, leading many weekly bible studies with his wife in their home.
He was a member of Kiwanis in Anacortes and Mount Vernon, as well as Toastmasters International.
Bob was loved dearly and will be missed by his wife of 41 years, Jane; his sons Patrick, Ryan and Christopher; Patrick's wife Meagan; Ryan's girlfriend Jenny; his brother Lee Hyde; brothers-in-law Rick, Robert, and Paul; sisters-in-law Linda, Vicki, Jan, Sally, and Annie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob's family would like to thank their community for the amazing outpouring of love they have received in this difficult time.
As you move forward with a "Bob Hyde" - shaped hole in your heart. . . love your neighbor as yourself.
A private family graveside service with US NAVY Honors will be held at Fernhill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 18, 2020