January 18, 1955 -
December 21, 2019
Robert C. Johnson (Bobby, Bob) passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 21st, 2019.
Bob was born in Port Townsend to Eleanor and Robert T. Johnson, on January 18, 1955 and went on to become oldest of 3 siblings.
After his father's passing in 1965, his mother married Arliss Christensen and moved to Oak Harbor. Arliss became his father in every sense of the word, and the Christensen's became his family.
He graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1973, then went on to attend Bellingham Tech. in 1974. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lael Hansen in 1974 and then moved to Mount Vernon.
Bob became a carpenter and continued in that profession until his retirement, he was excellent at it. With the skills he learned from his father Arliss, Bob became and avid outdoorsmen, he loved hunting, fishing, camping trips and taking long drives to explore areas. He also loved woodworking.
In 1994 he started Soo Bahk Do, obtaining a black belt and achieving Master in 2007 Lori became a part of the family in 1992 and was a huge part of his life and he thought the world of her.
Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lael (Hansen), daughter Lori (Jeremy), 2 precious granddaughters Aubrey and Chloe. He also leaves behind his dad Arliss, brother Shawn (Amy), sister Debbie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert and mother Eleanor Christensen. Huge thank you to Hospice of the Northwest for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11th, 2020, 10:00am at Maple Leaf Cemetery followed by a memorial service, 11:00am at Wallin Funeral Home 1811 W. Cemetery Rd. Oak Harbor, WA.
