June 6, 1956 -
September 3, 2019
Robert "Bob" C. Noury, 63, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his son's home, surrounded by his loving family on September 3, 2019.
He was born in Adak, Alaska on June 6, 1956, to Roland and Donna (Hardwick) Noury. The family resided in several states and overseas, as Mr. Noury was in the Navy. They finally settled in the Big Rock area of Skagit County in 1968. Bob attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating with the class of 1974.
Bob worked in the restaurant industry in his younger years until beginning a long career with Dunlop Towing in the late 1970's. He started as a deckhand and cook, and attained his Captains license, piloting tugs around the Puget Sound for many years until his early retirement in 2017.
Bob was united in marriage to Leanne Johnson on April 19, 1980.
He was a TERRIFIC cook, an avid reader, his family and friends referred to him as "Bob The Builder" always fixing and repairing things, but mostly enjoyed caring and providing for his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Leanne; daughters and sons-in-laws, Allyson (Chris) Neuendorf, Ashley (Matt) Hughes; son, Rob Noury; grandchildren, Kyra, Mason and Kaleah Neuendorf and Ms.Peyton, Mr. Peyton, Molly and Charlie Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louann (Tim) Spencer and Robyn (Mike) Stewart; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by mother, Donna J. Bennish and father, Roland K. Noury.
Memorials in memory of Bob are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest and/or ALS Association Evergreen Chapter.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley with Pastor John Haas presiding.
A fellowship gathering will follow at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019