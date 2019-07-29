|
February 28, 1965 -
July 23, 2019
Bob passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 54, in Everett, WA.
Born on February 28, 1965 in Canoga Park, CA. He lived in West Sacramento and Woodland, CA most of his life, and then moved to Anacortes, WA in 2006 to be closer to his mother and grandmother.
He was a sports fanatic, a world traveler, but above all else a dedicated family man who was a very proud and loving father of three children. Known for his infectious humor, he would brighten any environment.
Preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Randall Belli.
Survived by his father: Robert L. Belli, mother: Sharon Averill; sister Shannon Belli, stepbrother: Gene (Sally) Averill; children: Christen Tobin, Robert & Brandon Belli and grand daughter Lisa Tobin.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., August 1, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes, WA with refreshments to follow.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 30, 2019