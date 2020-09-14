Robert "Bob" Kutzer, 77, a longtime Burlington resident passed away on September 4, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.



Bob was born in Mount Vernon, WA on June 25, 1943 to Robert Sr. and Madge Kutzer. He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School, class of 1962, where he excelled in sports and where his love for football began.



After graduation, Bob fished in Alaska, worked at Boeing and spent a short time in the Army. In 1969 he started working for Puget Power, a career that lasted 30 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Burlington F.D. for many years where he made numerous lifelong friends.



Bob was very active in his community and loved to help people. He was always the "go-to" guy if you needed help with any projects.



In 1973 he continued his passion for football by starting a semi-pro football team. He named the team Skagit Valley Raiders where he coached and played every position at least once. In 2002 he was proudly inducted into the Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH for his many years of dedication as player and coach.



Bob's heart and soul went into his family first. On January 27, 1973 he married his grade school sweetheart Karen "Bunny" Skogmo. He proudly became father to her daughters who adored him and instantly became their daddy. He had three grandchildren that he loved deeply and became a great-grandfather last March with another on the way.



He is survived by his wife Bunny of 43 years, daughters Karen (Wade) Swatzina, Kristin (Phil) LaRue. Grandchildren; Amanda (Ryan) Coulter, Ryan Nuessen (Shayna), Jessica Sweeten (Danny). Step-grandchildren Morgan and Garrett Swatzina. Great-grandchild Danny, with another loved one on the way. His sister Mary Beaton, two brothers Doug Kutzer and Brad (Deb) Kutzer, sister-in-law Linda (Jerry) Handlos, brother-in-laws Jon Skogmo and Steve Skogmo. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by both his parents and sister Delores.



The family would like to thank Bob's lifelong best friend Tom Sheahan for taking such good care of him in his final years.



A burial will be held at a later date.

