February 19, 1933 -
August 27, 2019
Robert Dale Smith, 86, resident of Conway, passed away August 27, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon, of Non-Hodgkins Lymphona.
Bob was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 19, 1933.
After high school, Bob joined the United States Marine Corps. He then moved to Santa Monica, California, attended college on the GI bill, met and married Margaret E. Joyce, originally of Poulsbo, Washington.
After graduation from California State College/Northridge, they moved to Seattle, Washington where he was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank and later by Family Life Insurance Company where he eventually became Vice President/Treasurer of Family Life.
Bob raised two daughters and was a member of the Washington Athletic Club, where he was an avid squash player.
The couple moved to Conway, Lake 16, in April, 2002.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, daughters Anya Levy Smith (Stephen) and Alicia Scott (John), and four grandchildren Mitchell and Claire Scott; Miriam and Jeremy Levy.
Bob was very affected by his loss of hearing in his later years. Suggested donations can be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 11, 2019