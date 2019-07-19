October 20, 1943 -

February 4, 2019



Robert Edward Gummere, age 75, peacefully lay to rest with our Lord in Heaven on Monday, February 4, 2019, surrounded by family in his home.



He was born October 20, 1943 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Robert and Edna Gummere and was the youngest of five children.



Most would know Robert (Bob) from his time as owner and operator of The Sportsman's Den in Burlington where he retired after nearly 40 years serving the community.



He was a good listener and shared stories with the local men, women, and children of Skagit County, cutting the hair of more than six generations of Skagitonians.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edna Gummere and three sisters; Norma, Bonnie and Pauletta.



He is survived in life by his wife, Ruth and four sons, Robert, Denny, Pat and Jamie. He is also survived by his brother, Roland Shimmin; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



There will be a day of remembrance on August 3, 2019 at the family residence between 1 and 3 pm with light refreshments provided. All are welcome to attend to share a story or show respect to a longtime community member and friend. During the week of July 29th through Aug. 3rd, we will be asking for the cross on Burlington hill to be illuminated in honor of him, so that we all can remember this great man.