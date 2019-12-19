|
October 5, 1957 -
December 10, 2019
Robert Emery Pratt passed away peacefully in his Mount Vernon home on December 10, 2019. He was 62.
Rob was born on October 5, 1957 in Mount Vernon to Emery and Doreen Pratt, the fourth out of five children in the home.
Rob grew up and attended Mount Vernon schools, graduating from MVHS in 1975. He worked the parts counter at LAE Auto Parts downtown for many years. For the last 20 years, he worked for Valley Electric in Everett, where he was the warehouse manager.
On March 8, 1986, Rob married the love of his life Delayne and was a loving step-father to her children, John, Thom, and Tara.
Rob was a loving Grandpa and Papa to his five grandchildren, Emily (21), Luke (18), Justin (15), Kaylyn (15), and Lance (8 months). He was also Papa to Casey (9) and Sydney (7).
Rob loved to travel with Delayne. They travelled many times to Hawaii, Mexico and made a special heritage trip to Iceland in 2007. They also took trips with their grandchildren to Disneyland and took special vacations to Florida and the Caribbean on a three-mast ship. His favorite place to go was Ma'alaea on Maui.
Rob liked to golf and fish. He looked forward to the annual family fishing trip east of the mountains. But his favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Doreen Pratt.
Rob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Delayne; sons, John (Rose) McCafferty, Thom (Shandel) McCafferty, and daughter Tara (Andy) Owen. Grandchildren; Emily, Luke and Justin McCafferty, Kaylyn Quatsoe and Lance Owen. By his siblings, Richard (Linda) Pratt, Randy (Marcia) Pratt, Jody (Mark) Carabba, and Eric (Stacy) Pratt, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special sister Yuki (Jeff).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 2pm at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. Refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Salem Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 22, 2019