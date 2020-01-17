|
|
April 5, 1938 -
January 16, 2020
Robert Francis (Bob) Granger passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at the age of 81.
Bob was born on April 5, 1938 in Seattle WA to Robert and Josephine Granger.
He was the grandchild of Francis and Mary Thein and grew up on Pleasant Ridge near La Conner surrounded by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dad had lots of stories to tell about growing up on the ridge and the adventures shared with his best buddy Chuck Hedlund.
He graduated from La Conner High School in 1956 and never missed an opportunity to tell people he "played all the sports" in high school.
After high school, he spent some time fishing in Alaska. He worked for Dunlap Towing for a short time before finding a job with Cascade Natural Gas. He retired from the gas company after 35 years.
Dad was married to Sandra (Sandy) nee Hunter for 41 years until her death in 2002. Their favorite pastimes were camping and fishing. They enjoyed spending time in the San Juan with their large group of boating friends where dad was known as "Six-Pack".
He spent countless hours fishing the San Juan Islands, the Skagit River and just about any lake he could find in Eastern WA and British Columbia.
He was so proud of his 4 grandchildren and never missed a sporting event or activity they were involved in. He and mom were famous for arriving very early everywhere they went and often were in the bleachers before the team had arrived at the gym in order to get the best seat.
After mom passed, dad got a call from Judie Mellot with an invitation to a Husky football game. That invitation turned into many football games and began a loving relationship that lasted until Judie's death in 2018. Judie's daughters Beckie (John) Tjersland and Laurie (Paul) Clark welcomed him into their family with open arms and he especially loved spending time with Judie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy, his second love Judie, and grandsons Michael and Tyler Breckenridge.
He is survived by daughter Shelly (Jeff) Langness, her daughter Alyssa (Leah) Breckenridge and son Preston (Madeleine) Langness. Daughter Stacey (Scott) Sides, her daughter Brianna (John) McKiernan, John's sons Aiden and Davin, her son Tyson Steiner, his brother Bill Granger and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to deteriorating health, Dad spent most of his last year residing at Mountain Glen Assisted Living where he was lovingly cared for by an amazing staff and the family is most appreciative for the care he received there.
A memorial service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA on Wednesday January 22, 2019 at 11:00am.
A graveside service will be held at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA on Wednesday, January 22, 2019 at 12:00pm with a reception to follow.
Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and sign the online guest register.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020