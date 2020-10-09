On the morning of October 2, 2020, Robert "Bob" Dean Ireland, 74, passed away in his home with family by his side. He was born April 4, 1946 in Sedro Woolley, WA to Barney and Cleo Ireland. Bob was a lifetime resident of the Skagit Valley and spent most of his years residing in the home he was raised in and built with his father and brothers.
A Union Pipefitter by trade, he was a naturally talented handyman. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Son, Brother and Friend to many. He was loved by all in return. Bob and Penny Jo kept the doors of their home open to everyone and he was known for his empathy and candid nature. He had a lifetime of enjoying the Pacific Northwest's rivers, lakes and great outdoors; he could catch fish as naturally as an eagle and his skills as a Skagit River Fisherman were legendary. Morell Mushrooms feared him.
Please think of him sitting on his back porch with friends and family, the BBQ full, the grandchildren and dogs playing in the back yard.
Bob is survived by his children, Gina Inskeep, Nickolas Ireland (Camille), Anne Ireland (Ziad), Nicole Newell (Jason), Tobi Cook; siblings, Ron Ireland (Vicki), Jean Ballenger Ireland (Paul); grandchildren, Beka, Ryan, Samantha, Shalauna, Luke, Dylan, Cole.; great grandchildren, Logan, Charli Jo, Seren, June, Clay, and two more on the way; cousins, nephews, nieces, and special lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Cleo Ireland, brother, Bill Ireland, and wife, Penny Jo Ireland.
