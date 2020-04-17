|
Robert J. Dionne EdD (Bob), a long time resident of Samish Is., passed away at home Feb 11, 2020 of natural causes. He was 84.
Previously, Bob enjoyed a 35 year career as a Professor of Health and Community Services at CSUC Chico, CA, a career he deeply loved.
After retirement Bob maintained his professional advocacy with an almost full time commitment as a volunteer Ombudsman with Community Action and Behavioral Health Org. of North Sound. Bob thrived serving those in need.
Bob is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Janice; daughters Trynn Allen Dionne, Teresa Dionne Coney(Dean), Trudi Dionne Reid (Rob), five grandchildren; Karli Allen Ross (Kevin), Robert and Kyle Reid, Audrey and Madalyne Coney and great-granddaughter Hazel Ross.
A memorial website that includes a complete obituary has been set up for anyone interested in posting a tribute, picture or memory of Bob. The web address is forever missed.com/robert-john-dionne/about.
A celebration of life is pending.
Donations in Bob's name may be made to: Samish Island Volunteer Firefighters Assoc., the American National Red Cross or American Heart Assoc.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 26, 2020