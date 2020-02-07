Home

ROBERT "BOB" JOHNSON

December 1, 1929 -
February 2, 2020

Robert (Bob) Johnson, 90, a longtime resident of the Hamilton area, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Bob was born December 1, 1929 in Bellingham, WA, the son of Roy & Josephine (Zugeldar) Johnson.

He was united in Marriage to Ilah Mae Filley on February 1, 1952. They lived in Port Angeles before moving to Hamilton in 1958.

He began his logging career on the Olympic Peninsula, then after moving to Hamilton he became partners with his 2 brothers Tom and Dan in Johnson Brothers Logging. When that partnership ended he started working in road construction and worked with many logging companies in the valley over the years.

After Ilah's passing in 1991, He spent several years traveling with his longtime companion Flo Wiley, before returning to his O'Hara Road home where he always had a project and loved tinkering with and collecting all his treasures.

Bob is survived by his longtime companion Flo Wiley, son Jim & Reva Johnson of Concrete, daughters Phyllis & George Sutherland of Port Angeles and Teresa & Jeff Moody of Punkin Center, son-in-law Chuck Adams of Idaho, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law Mary Johnson of Concrete and Wilma Johnson of Sequim along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ilah, daughter Alice Adams, and brothers Tom and Dan Johnson.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Bob's life at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -