Robert L Hulbert was born in Seward, Nebraska, one of two boys to Lena Smetter and Earl Hulbert. Early in life, Bob developed a love of cars. Before he could get a license he had purchased cars and learned how to rebuild them. He told us stories of drag racing along the corn fields.
Bob served in the Navy from 1965-1969 and did tours in Vietnam on the USS Coral Sea. On shore leave in Poulsbo, Washington celebrating the annual Viking Fest, he met Karen Twogood of Bainbridge Island. After leaving the Navy, Bob and Karen married on November 15th, 1969, just months after Karen's 18th birthday.
Bob worked in the car business most of his life. He and Karen raised twin daughters and after a short time in Lincoln, Nebraska, spent the rest of his days in the Pacific Northwest. In Bob's younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his three brothers-in-law and later he taught all five of his grandkids to fish.
He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. His grandkids will be telling funny stories of their papa forever. He loved animals, especially dogs. Bob was tough as nails after several tours in Vietnam and watching Karen raise spirited twins all the while surviving on a steady diet of hamburger helper, popcorn and caramel delite ice cream.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Karen; his daughter, Jackie Cress and her family Jeff, Chloe, Cain and Calla; and his daughter, Jan and her family Mark, James and Molly.
Robert Hulbert will be remembered by many. His family would like to express sincere gratitude to his amazing neighbors in Burlington. We thank the caring staff at Skagit Valley Hospital for keeping him comfortable in his final hours while battling a recent diagnosis of dementia, unknown late stage lung cancer and pneumonia.
In true Papa fashion, when he was ready to go, he would say "smokin" let's go!" Bob peacefully left this earth with his wife and daughters by his side.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob Hulbert's name to Skagit Valley Humane Society, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, Washington, 98233.
Please send your condolences and share memories of Bob to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.