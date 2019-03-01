July 25, 1931 -

February 26, 2019



Robert Lee Brehmer was born on July 25, 1931 to Lee and Lillian (Hodgkin) Brehmer in Bellingham, WA and made his final journey to heaven on February 26, 2019. Finally, he gets to be with the love of his life, Lois, where they will now be together forever.



Bob grew up in Bellingham where his family and Lois' family knew each other. Bob's mom (who was known as little grandma) went to Lois's mom's (who was known as big grandma) baby shower.



Bob served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served aboard the USS Mount McKinley (AGC-7). After his discharge from the Navy, and a very brief engagement, he married his sweetheart Lois Schenk. They started their family and moved to Anacortes in 1956, where they resided ever since. He worked for 36 years at the Shell Refinery in Anacortes.



Bob retired from Shell Refinery in 1992. He received a number of awards, including "Quality Employee of the Quarter". He holds a work record unequalled, that still stands today in the Shell Oil Corporation. He did not miss a day of work in 34 consecutive years! (He was 15 minutes late, once, only because he got into a car accident. True to form, he asked the police officer to give him a ride to work). Bob was quoted in a local publication, he said that, 'good health and conscientious work habits are something of a family tradition'. Health and work were very important to him.



He is a lifetime member, 49 years, in the Elks. He held numerous positions, such as chaplain and treasurer. He was also a member of the VFW.



Dad lived a very healthy life, which included walking 5 miles a day, rain or shine, up Mt. Erie, around the Sunset Beach Loop Road, or at the boat marinas downtown. He liked to snack on carrots and celery, but he rarely missed eating his nightly bowl of Haagen-Dazs ice cream.



You would never see Bob walking alone in town, he was always accompanied by a little, furry, miniature poodle, and best friend. For the past 10 years, Annie has been accompanying Bob on these walks. She misses him too. Annie has been adopted by a granddaughter and will now be taking walks in Boulder, CO.



Bob was a loving, devoted, dedicated, patient, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a quiet and gentle spirit, sprinkled with a great sense of humor. He often entertained his grandchildren with his Donald Duck impersonation.



He is survived by daughter, Patty (Ron) and son, Leroy (Jayanna); grandchildren: Alima (Joe), Sarah, Kelli, Kara, Damien (Jennifer), and Destinie; Great-grandchildren: Austin, Cain, Kiahna, Keelyn, Dylon, David, Grace, and Grayson.



The community is invited to celebrate Bob's life at his Graveside Urn Committal with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery, 7407 Fernhill Cemetery Road, Anacortes, WA 98221.



