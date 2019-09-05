Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEON MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LEON MILLER Obituary
December 8, 1941 -
August 31, 2019

Robert Leon Miller sailed wing on wing to his heavenly adventure after a long illness.

He was born on December 8, 1941 and passed away August 31, 2019.

Bob was born in Seattle and spent an amazing childhood in Selah, Washington. He graduated from Selah High School in 1960.

Serving 4 years in the Air Force he continued his education at the University of Washington and graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree.

While working in the Phoenix area an opportunity came up to move to Costa Rica, where he received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cost Rica.

He raised 3 sons Randal, Corbin and Bernard. They enjoyed many adventures including Boy Scouts, camping and sports. Marrying Beth brought him 2 daughters, Ericka and Jaime.

His calm, kindness and caring ways will always be remembered by everyone.

Bob enjoyed sailing the Gusty Getaway, RC Airplanes and playing Trumpet in the Skagit Community Band.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: William and Katheryn Miller and sibling, Jackie Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; children (spouses): Randal (Jody), Corbin (Evelyn), Bernard, Ericka (Jeff) and Jaime (Jason); grandchildren: Rhianne, Emma, William, Aiden, Gavin, Andrew and Sage; siblings: Larry (Diep) and Nora (Dave); many cousins and special friends.

Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Friday September 13, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. with a Celebration following at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Skagit Community Band or Hospice of the Northwest.

To share memories of Robert, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now