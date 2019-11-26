Home

Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
ROBERT OLSEN
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
27201 99th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA
ROBERT "BOB" OLSEN

ROBERT "BOB" OLSEN Obituary
January 11, 1931 -
November 17, 2019

Robert "Bob" Olsen passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 88 while surrounded by his loving family at home in Everett, WA, a place he loved dearly and wanted to spend his final days.

Bob was born on January 11, 1931 in Mount Vernon, WA to Christopher & Minnie (Danielsen) Olsen. He attended Norman elementary schools and graduated from Twin City High School, now Stanwood HS, in 1948. After high school he attended what was then Washington State College in Pullman, WA where he received a Bachelor's degree in 1952. He then proceeded to the University of Washington in Seattle, WA where he earned a Master's degree in 1954 and subsequently a Doctorate in Microbiology in 1958.

Following receipt of his PhD Bob began working for Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH in 1958. He spent his entire career at P&G in Cincinnati where he was involved mainly in Research and Food Product Development areas. Bob and his team at P&G developed and held several patents, notably those involving food production, including the major brand, Pringles Potato Chips. He retired from P&G in 1993.

Bob met Donna Mae Decker while at WSC and they married on April 7, 1952 at the Lutheran Church of West Seattle. They were married for 67 years.

Bob was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at WSC and became a member of several distinguished professional scientific associations during his career. He was actively involved in the church, cultural and heritage associations in the Cincinnati community, and as Coach, Manager and Official of his children's sports teams.

Bob and Donna developed close friends during their years in Cincinnati, many of whom they traveled with in retirement and who visited them following their move back to Pacific Northwest in Everett, WA.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Minnie Olsen, his sister, Olive, and his brother, Orville.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, as well as son, Stephen (Lisa) Olsen of Bothell, WA; daughter, Debie Murchie (Scott Sutton) of Everett WA; daughter Carrie (James) Weber of Bothell, WA ; daughter Kristen (Stuart) Lynch of Kirkland, WA; granddaughter Jennifer (Casey) Hayden of Bellingham, WA; grandson Corey Heltman; granddaughter Katharine Olsen; granddaughter Hannah Weber; granddaughters Kristi and Megan Lynch; four great- grandchildren, Gwen and Helen Hayden, Rayna and Arya Heltman; sister Dorrine Strandrud; brother Clayton (Joanne) Olsen; sister Virginia (Lester) Filion; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church (27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292) at 11 am on Friday, December 6, 2019. Following the service, there will be a reception to celebrate Bob's life at the Sons of Norway Lodge in Stanwood (9910 270th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave., Ste. 500, Everett, WA 98201 (website: https://washington.providence.org/locations-directory/h/hospice-and-home-care-of-snohomishcounty). Alternatively, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choosing in Bob's honor.

Condolences can be left on Robert Olsen's online guest book at www.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
