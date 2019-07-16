May 16, 1936 -

July 13, 2019



Robert (Bob) Peterson, 83, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Anacortes.



Bob was born on May 16, 1936 in Longview, Washington to Harold and Margaret Peterson, the oldest of four children. At age 8, his family moved to Anacortes.



Bob grew up and went to school in Anacortes where he met his wife, Marjorie James in their sophomore year of high school and got married on May 3, 1954.



Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming where they had their first child, Cindy Lou, who died as an infant. They then moved back to Anacortes and had 3 children: Kathy, Rob and Kristy.



Bob was a fisherman in Alaska throughout his life and was a firefighter for the city of Anacortes until his final career change as a well-known and respected builder and developer touching many of the buildings in Anacortes and the surrounding Islands and developing his gem "Creekside" and then "Parkside".



Bob retired in 1988, and Bob and Marjorie bounced back and forth between Arizona and Washington. After many health issues, they returned to Mount Vernon, which is where they spent most of the last 20 years.



In his younger years, Bob loved fishing and hunting, his friends and managing his business.



Bob loved his family and his favorite job came next as a grandfather. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and he loved his dog "Toby".



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; son, Robert 'Rob' (Kimmie) Peterson of Burlington; daughters: Kathy Peterson (Dan Mosby) of Saint Louis, Missouri, Kristy (Craig) Neubo of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and grandchildren: Pearle Peterson (Rob), Anna Mosby, Nora Mosby, Lacy Peterson (Kathy), Kristina Horning, Kristofer Horning, Ashley Neubo (Kristy), and one soon-to-be great- grandchild; sister Susan Johnson and numerous close extended family members, friends and in-laws.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Sandy and Marlene.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Humane Society of Skagit Valley.



A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019 at Grand View Cemetery with a reception following at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, both services occurring in Anacortes, WA.



To share memories of Bob please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from July 17 to July 24, 2019