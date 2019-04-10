

Robert R. Bezzo, 67, of Moses Lake, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Layne, following 44 years of marriage; his sons, Matt (Leah) Bezzo of Seattle, Washington, and Russell (Taisha) Bezzo of Kirkland, Washington; his mother, Nancy Bezzo of Everett, Washington; his sisters, Karen (Dave) Ackley of Bremerton, Washington, and Jan (Karl) Beglau of Everett, Washington.



He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Bezzo.



Rob enjoyed working as a nurse anesthetist for 32 years, after graduating from Gonzaga University with a Master's degree in 1982. He earned his pilot's license over two decades ago and continued to fly his own airplane throughout Washington state. Rob had a love of knowledge and how things work. Of his dozens of interests, he was especially fascinated by meteorology.



An intimate celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.



Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.kayserschapel.com.



Arrangements are under the care of Kayser's Chapel of Memories. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 11, 2019