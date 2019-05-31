1937 - 2019



It is with great sadness the family of Robert Roy Taylor announces his passing on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the age of 81 years.



Robert was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He worked with his dad in the rice fields until he joined the National Guard at the age of 18. Robert was then drafted into the Army. Shortly after the military, he went on to work as a cowboy, a farmer and for Willows Ready Mix until he retired.



He was a bit of a gypsy. When he got the go bug, they upped and moved from the west coast to the mid-west. But he always found home in Willows, California.



He had the best green thumb around and his garden always showed it. The calluses on his hand showed he was never afraid of hard work. He loved the outdoors and being in the mountains. Some of his loves included fishing, deer hunting and gold mining.



Robert is survived by his wife, Peggy Taylor; his four children, Eric, Roy, Kathy and Clyde; five step-children, Diane, William, Linda, Robert, and Barbara. Robert (Grandpa) will also be forever remembered by his 24 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mable; sisters, Dorothy and Martha; brothers, Harry and Larry.



John 3:16

For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3:00PM at Lemley Chapel, 1008 Third Street, Sedro-Woolley.



In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Humane Society of Skagit County at https://www.skagithumane.org/ways-to-give



