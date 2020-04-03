|
August 27, 1952 -
April 1, 2020
Robert T. 'Big Bob' Johnston, 67, a lifelong resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at his home on April 1, 2020.
Bob was born on August 27, 1952 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of Robert W. 'Bud' and Virginia M. (Byham) Johnston. Bob was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from SWHS with the class of 1970.
Bob attended Bellingham Tech getting a degree in diesel mechanics. He then worked at the National Frozen Foods Cannery in Burlington for several years keeping the motor vehicles and other cannery equipment in working order.
Bob was a gear head and enjoyed working on and restoring classic cars and hot rods, and was known for his car painting talents.
Whenever Bob was asked what his favorite food was he would emphatically answer "Pizza and cake".
Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Becky Mager; step-children, Jerimiah Palmer and Amanda Winters; step-grandchildren, Jerimiah and Justin Palmer, Madison Heller, and Hunter, Chloe, Jackson, Lincoln and Summer Winters; his brother, Tim Johnston of Coos Bay, OR and niece, Lisa Johnston and nephew, Tony Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Go Fund Me account has been established for Becky at gofundmebobjohnston c/o Amanda Winters.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
