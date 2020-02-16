|
|
February 6, 1938 -
February 9, 2020
Robert (Bob) Martindale passed away at his home in Bow, WA surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born on February 6, 1938 in Sedro Woolley, WA to Ray and Helen Martindale.
Bob graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School and then entered the United States Navy. He served as an aviation electrician on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. Following discharge from the US Navy, he worked for Boeing and lived on Lake Union in Seattle.
While living in Seattle, he met Patsy Riddle, and they were married September 1, 1962. They soon moved to Burlington, WA, where they raised their three children.
Bob purchased Farrell's Auto Wrecking and ran it for several years before retiring and having his son continue on.
Bob loved to stay busy by working in his garden and yard, fixing up cars, and helping the kids and grandkids with their cars. He was always there to help his family whenever needed.
He loved the outdoors and spent many summer days hiking and fishing in the Cascades. More than anything, he enjoyed family outings and get togethers, camping, and time spent at the cabin.
After retiring, he and Patsy enjoyed winters spent in Indio, CA soaking up the sun, dancing, and picking a grapefruit off his tree every morning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen Martindale, and a sister Marilyn Wersen.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy, whom he was a beloved caregiver for; his children, Cindy (Randy) Waldschmidt, Karie Martindale Hess, and Rob (Amy) Martindale; his grandchildren, Callie Waldschmidt, Trevor Waldschmidt, Evan Waldschmidt, Brooke (Tommy) Foster, Kieran Hess, Trenton Martindale and Kyler Martindale; his sisters, Delores Sanford and Sharon (Tom) Storrs; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a private gathering at a later date at Robert and Patsy's home.
You are welcome to share your memories and condolences to Robert's family at kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020