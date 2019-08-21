|
January 25, 1933 -
August 21, 2019
Roberta Childs, 86, born in Nashua, MT on January 25, 1933. Bobbie lived her life being the Matron of Pioneers, raising animals, farming and homesteading.
She enjoyed her life raising children and her notable endevours in caregiving, daycare and bartending.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her son Richard Brown and Husband Roger Fairbanks.
She is survived by children David Brown, Dennis Craig, Denita McLeod, Debra Demille, Rob Rowe, Melissa Inman and an estranged daughter.
Bobbie had many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She recently celebrated the blessed birth of great-grandchild Elsie Jay of granddaughter Davilynn Hickman (in photo).
Bobbie was surrounded by the love of family and friends in her home upon her peaceful passing on August 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to NOAH www.thenoahcenter.org.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019