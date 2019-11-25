|
|
June 20, 1931 -
November 5, 2019
On November 5, 2019, Robin Helen Wood, age 88 wonderful years, died peacefully at home in Concrete, WA after a short, short battle with liver cancer.
Robin was born in Lewiston, Idaho on June 20, 1931, the oldest of Clarence (Dutch) Denberger and Virginia Ann Zwicker three children; Robin, Jerome, and Sandra. Her father was a logger and they moved often until she met Gerald W. Wood in Granite Falls, WA. They were married on April 23, 1948 in Arlington, WA and for the next 71 years raised their family of seven children, Diane (Tanguy), Randy, Ryan, Rick, Wendy (Shields), Ramsey and Ross.
They lived for the past 71 years in Verlot, Darrington, Marblemount and Concrete where Gerald worked for the U.S. Forest Service and retired from the North Cascades National Park. Robin retired from the Concrete School District where she was a secretary and teachers aide and then retired again as Concrete Town Librarian after 10 years.
Robin loved to travel, going to Spain, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska, other U.S. states, Mexico, Canada to see the polar bears, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal. It was always an adventure.
Also, she was an author of 9 novels, loved painting, cooking new recipes, sewing, scuba diving, mountain climbing, gardening, camping and was a member of the Concrete Historical Museum. Most of all, she loved the Mariners and the Seahawks.
Robin is survived by her husband, Gerald, her 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sandy, and her son-in-law John Tanguy.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, she would like any donations be made to the Concrete Historical Museum, c/o Gail Boggs, P.O. Box 252, Concrete, WA 98237.
A celebration of Robin's life will be on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Concrete Community Center from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Please dress in Seahawk or Mariner attire or colors and bring a potluck item. Also bring a great story to tell about Robin.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 26, 2019