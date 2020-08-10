October 11, 1955 -
August 6, 2020
Robin Kathleen Hanses, age 64, a Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away August 6, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Robin was born October 11, 1955 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of George & Katie (Ryzinga) Gussman.
On February 28, 1975 Robin was united in marriage to James Anthony Hanses. Robin and James met in Lansing, Illinois where they lived for a short time, then moved to Dolton, Illinois in 1977. Robin and James then moved to Merrillville, IN in 2007, until they decided to call Sedro-Woolley, WA home in 2014 to be closer to family.
Robin loved sewing and embroidering, cooking, and raising her two boys.
Robin is survived by her husband of 45 years, James of Sedro-Woolley; her sons, Jason (Sarah) Hanses of Pikesville, Kentucky, Anthony (Nicole) Hanses of Woodinville, WA; sisters, Linda (Jim) Broomhead, Susan Gussman Ordway, Sharon (Jim) Peterson, Kris M. Christopher and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Gussman.
A time of visitation will be held at Lemley Chapel 1pm on August 13, 2020.
Share your memories of Robin and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.