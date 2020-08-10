1/
ROBIN KATHLEEN HANSES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 11, 1955 -
August 6, 2020

Robin Kathleen Hanses, age 64, a Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away August 6, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Robin was born October 11, 1955 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of George & Katie (Ryzinga) Gussman.

On February 28, 1975 Robin was united in marriage to James Anthony Hanses. Robin and James met in Lansing, Illinois where they lived for a short time, then moved to Dolton, Illinois in 1977. Robin and James then moved to Merrillville, IN in 2007, until they decided to call Sedro-Woolley, WA home in 2014 to be closer to family.

Robin loved sewing and embroidering, cooking, and raising her two boys.

Robin is survived by her husband of 45 years, James of Sedro-Woolley; her sons, Jason (Sarah) Hanses of Pikesville, Kentucky, Anthony (Nicole) Hanses of Woodinville, WA; sisters, Linda (Jim) Broomhead, Susan Gussman Ordway, Sharon (Jim) Peterson, Kris M. Christopher and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, George Gussman.

A time of visitation will be held at Lemley Chapel 1pm on August 13, 2020.

Share your memories of Robin and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved