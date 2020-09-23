Her journey here on earth has ended, now she has gone on to be with loved ones and will be there to greet loved ones who come later. Died, September 19, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Born: Midwest, Natrona, Wyoming on April 13, 1930 to Dorothy Fern Yale and William Hill Whisnant.
The family moved west to Washington State when she was eleven. She attended Lacey Elementary, Clover Park in Tacoma, and Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.
She was employed at J.C. Penney in Toppenish, WA for eleven years, Stokely VanCamp in Mount Vernon in shipping, payroll, and office of dry supplies until the plant closed in 1979. She also worked as a receptionist for veterinarians, then opened her own pre-school/daycare, which she enjoyed until she retired. She married S/Sgt Robert Leroy Roedell, 6 September 1947 at Chapel McChord Airforce Base-Tacoma, Pierce, Washington. They celebrated 55 years in 2002. Her enjoyment was time spent with her husband and their two wonderful sons, Robert Leroy Roedell, Jr. and Terry Ray Roedell and families.
She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother to Bobbi Lynn & Rikki Kristina Roedell. In the 1950's she was a Cub Scout den mother, PTA, and Federated Women's, in later years her interests expanded.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, she was active in teaching classes of ward - stake and Relief Society as librarian and with the youth encouraging them to work for the good and become better citizens. God, family, employment and recreation.
Decorating her home, genealogy, scrapbooking, yearly family reunions-together with family, active Republican, outspoken supporter for Patriotism for America, President of American Legion Auxiliary in Zillah, Washington in the 1970's. Faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers, Seahawks and Mariners.
Her survivors include her two beloved sons and their wives, Robert LeRoy Roedell, Jr (Elizabeth Rowe) Terry Ray Roedell (Nancy Conrad), granddaughters, Bobbi Lynn Roedell (Cliff Rimshaw), Rikki Kristina (Brad Reirerson),Roedell step-grandchildren, Andy and Nicole Drilling and son, Nicholas, daughter Emma, Tom and Katie Tucker and daughter, Layla, sister, Margaret Ellen (Patty) Whisnant, step-sister, step-brother and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert LeRoy Roedell (2003), sisters, Bettie Joline Whisnant (Carlton H. Moore), Barbara Lois Whisnant, mother, Dorothy Fern Yale Whisnant-Roedell, father, William Hill Whisnant, step-father, Henry Ernest Roedell, Sr., Henry Ernest Roedell, Jr., step-brother, Clarence Edwin Roedell, step-sisters, Betty Jean Roedell Adams, Patricia June Roedell-Cowden, Adeline May Roedell Bayes and David Johnson.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon, WA.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00am in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the LDS Humanitarian Fund. Please visit www.hawthornefh.com
to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.