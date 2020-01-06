|
October 12, 1940 -
December 25, 2019
Roger Colony passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness due to very aggressive pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Anacortes to Dewey and Olive (Omenaas) Colony and attended local schools, including Fidalgo School at March's Point. Roger was a math whiz at Anacortes High and at the University of Washington.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps, interrupting his college experience, then spent 11 years at the Boeing Company in various math groups. In 1972, Roger had the good fortune to join the University of Washington research team on AIDJEX, the Arctic Ice Dynamics Joint Experiment, with the U.S., Canada and the Soviet Union doing work together near the North Pole. Among many expeditions over his nearly 25 years as a polar scientist and one of the founders of the Polar Science Center at the UW was six weeks on a nuclear sub which surfaced at the Pole.
In 1995, Roger accepted a position with the United Nations climate program based in Oslo at the Norwegian Polar Institute. After four years in Norway, where he met many of his mother's relatives and traveled extensively around Europe, came a move to Fairbanks Alaska, where he headed a program at the International Arctic Research Center. After retirement, a move first to Poulsbo and then finally back to the place dearest to his heart--Anacortes. Usually with a dog, always with a keen sense of humor, famous around "the loop" for his tomatoes, a favorite of his grandchildren, Roger lived a full and rewarding life.
In 1966, Roger married Margaret Bouma, who survives him. Their son Matthew was born in 1968 and daughter Jill in 1970. The family lived in Bellevue for many years and formed lasting friendships at First Congregational Church.
In addition to his wife and children he is survived by his brother Wayne (Susan) son-in-law John Johnston, daughter-in-law Kristin Colony and grandchildren Rachel and Gretchen Johnston and Tommy Colony.
A Memorial Service with Reception will be held January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Bellevue. The address is 11061 NE 2nd St, Bellevue.
