August 23, 1945-

October 28, 2020



Roger left us as he lived, peacefully, on October 28, 2020.



Photographer, printer, publisher, bookseller, music and art lover. Devoted son, father, brother, uncle, sweetheart, honorary grandfather and friend. He enriched the lives of those he touched and we are forever grateful to have shared his love and laughter.



Roger spent his early years in Southern California and over time gravitated north to the Skagit Valley where he happily lived for the last twenty. He spent four years in the Coast Guard in Alameda, CA in charge of the Aquatic Program. The allure of the water and swimming spanned his lifetime. At UC Santa Barbara he earned a BA in both History and English and his Masters in Education doing his thesis on The Psychology of Readability. Roger's printing and publishing career began in Seattle with photographic and design projects ranging from greeting cards to industrial catalogues. He lived for years on Whidbey Island and his friends there held a special place in his heart.



Roger's passion for knowledge and photographic interests led him to travel from New Zealand through Europe. His most cherished travels though were with family. He always looked forward to his annual March Madness trips with his son. They would meet at a different location each year to watch non-stop basketball while debating the odds and outcome of the Big Dance. He made many a foray with his sister across the desert from San Diego to Sun City, AZ to visit their mom, brother and extended family. With his girls he bravely kayaked in the Canadian Gulf Islands and adventured to Disneyland on multiple occasions.



As we say our goodbyes, he leaves us all wrapped in lasting, loving memories.



We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of the Northwest for their care and support during Roger's last months.

