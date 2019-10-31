|
May 11, 1953 -
October 23, 2019
Roger E. Little, 66, of Anacortes, passed peacefully with his wife, Elizabeth, by his side, on October 23, 2019 after a brief bout with cancer.
He was born on May 11, 1953 in Renton, WA; the son of Cecil and Clara (Richardson) Little. Roger had four other siblings and was raised on Mercer Island. After high school, Roger moved to Bethel, Alaska and then to Dillingham, Alaska, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth in 1984.
Roger was a kind, generous and talented man. He loved woodworking and was a very high-end professional craftsman. He could build, repair or refurbish anything made of wood. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Little.
He is survived by his mom: Jean; his wife, Elizabeth; children: Tom and Katie; grandchildren: Bailey and Emiley; siblings: Larry (Olga), Cecil, Jr. (Jacquie), Lee Ona (Cliff), Carol and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 6, 2019