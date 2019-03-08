Resources More Obituaries for ROLF VECCHI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROLF PAUL VECCHI

March 7, 2019



Floating through the All... a Free Spirit, Rolf Paul Vecchi smiled his last smile on 7 March 2019, at the age of 80.



Known for his quick wit and love for laughter, Rolf was born on 19 November 1938 to Rafael Vecchi and Anna Miller in the picturesque Swiss town of Schaffhausen-am-Rheinfall. The youngest of five siblings, Rolf took an early interest in the graphics arts and became a skilled, specialty printer.



Moving to the United States in 1962 with his wife, Ursula, they lived first in Seattle, then Pittsburgh, followed by Charlotte, NC and then Bayville, NY for many years as his graphics arts management career matured with several American and European graphic arts equipment manufacturers. In the mid-1980s, upon retiring from Siemens and with his daughters enrolled in college, Rolf and Ursula returned to the Pacific Northwest where he opened Qualigraphics, a specialty print shop in Lynnwood, WA serving Northwest and Alaskan artists. His second retirement came when he and Ursula moved to Anacortes, WA to live in proximity to the water and coast he loved. They traveled extensively during their life together, in the United States and Canada, Europe and Central America.



Rolf was without a doubt, the best looking guy in any room. Laughter and a quick, wry joke were never far away; his unique Swiss accent made you lean in to hear every pun and funny turn of phrase. He was a dad-joke master and spent his last days enjoying the laughter of those who gathered around him.



Rolf was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.



He leaves behind his wife, Ursula; daughter Irene Vecchi Seligmann (son-in-law David Seligmann and granddaughter Annelise) and daughter Nicole Vecchi (grandsons Sebastian and Alessandro); nephews and nieces.



He was an avid volunteer and always active in his community through service; some of the organizations that enjoyed his warmth and compassion included the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner, Anacortes Meals -on-Wheels, Rotary Club of Lynnwood, Friends of Washington Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Anacortes Meals-on-Wheels.



The family expresses their thanks to the many people who brought joy to Rolf in the last months of his life. Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 13, 2019