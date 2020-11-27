Ron (RJ), a gentle, gracious, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and lifetime member of the Bow-Edison community passed away November 20, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham with his daughter, Erin by his side.
Ron was born in Mt. Vernon, February 4, 1946 to Arne and Bertha (Omdal) Johnson. He was raised in the Edison area and attended Edison Grade School. He graduated from Burlington Edison High School in1964. After graduation he attended Skagit Valley College and enlisted in the USMC in 1965. He served two tours of duty in Viet Nam from 1965-1969 and was a Sargent in the military unit HMM 362 the "Ugly Angels".
Ron was aboard the YL-34 when its engine died, submerged, and was lost to the bottom of Da Nang Harbor. He was shot twice throughout his service and was awarded two purple hearts. In 1969 he returned home, purchased what would become the homestead property on Bow Hill and began to run the family dairy farm.
Ron enjoyed spending his free time gardening, fishing, hunting, running hounds, taking care of the farm, and visiting with family and lasting friends. After farming, Ron was employed at Green Valley Turf Farm for several years before moving to the Burlington-Edison School District maintenance crew. One of his most treasured duties was keeping the ball fields in perfect playing condition. He retired in 2010.
Ron was married to Mary Lea Galbraith on October 20, 1979. At that time he was also blessed with becoming a father to Erin and Shane.
Ron served 34 years as a volunteer for the Edison Fire Department. He was a 51-year member of Edison Sportsmen Club as well as a member of Skagit County Sheriff Posse, and the Burlington Fraternal Order of Eagles. Ron was Skagit County Dike District 19 commissioner for 43 years and was a confirmed member of Edison Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norman. He is survived by his wife Mary Lea, daughter and son-in-law Erin and Travis Ross, son and daughter in law Shane and Meredith Westman and his adored grandchildren Tyson and Tessa Ross. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Marie and Greg Nelsen and nephews Jake Nelsen and Tore and his wife Tonica Nelsen and grandniece Olivia Nelsen, special cousin Katy Olson and many other loving cousins and friends.
Ron will rest at Saxon Cemetery, Bow Hill, Samish River, Sunset Road and in the hearts of all who loved him. A service will be planned for a later date.
Semper Fi
"Eagles never die they just fly higher"
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Psalms 116:15
