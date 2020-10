Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Arthur Solomon, age 71, a longtime resident of Swinomish, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a family funeral service at 11:30 AM at the Swinomish Hats. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.



