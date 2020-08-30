November 2, 1955 - August 5, 2020
Ronald Dean "Cappy" Holeman, 64, died at his home in Mount Vernon, WA on August 5, 2020.
He was born on November 2, 1955 in Sepulveda, CA to James and Sevonne Holeman.
Ron began working full time at the age of 15 to help provide for his siblings and mother. He would often ride his bike or walk to and from work.
He met his future wife, Linda, at Reseda Foursquare Church in California. After dating for two years, they were married on September 25, 1976 shortly after Linda graduated high school.
A few months later, they moved to Mount Vernon with Linda's family and settled down to start a family of their own.
Ron worked extremely hard all of his life. He hardly ever took vacation time or called in sick. Ron worked for WCI for close to 20 years until WCI merged with BYK Construction. He then worked for BYK Construction until he was diagnosed with lung cancer and was unable to work any longer.
Ron took pride in his job and paid close attention to detail in everything he did, making sure it was done correctly and as instructed.
After long days Ron would play with his grandkids when they were over, often before even changing his clothes or going inside to wash up. He could be found at his grandchildren's basketball or volleyball games, playing video games with his son-in-law, grandkids and nephews.
He enjoyed fishing the Skagit. In his younger years, he played Men's and Co-Ed softball. Ron got his nickname "Cappy" or "Cap" from his nephews when the movie Captain Ron came out. And it stuck! All his nephews, friends and coworkers would refer to him as "Cappy" and he wore that title proudly.
He loved his family over everything else and would do anything for them.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Woodmansee) Holeman; his daughters, Julia Davenport and her husband Jimmie of Mount Vernon, and Jennifer Hall and her husband Wil of Sedro-Woolley; his grandchildren, Tayla (16) and Chloe (14) Davenport of Mount Vernon, Clayton (13) and Beau (11) Hall of Sedro-Woolley; his brothers, Barney Holeman, Jay Holeman, John Holeman, Ray Holeman, Doug Sewell and Darren Sewell, all of California, and Joe (Kim) Woodmansee of Mount Vernon; his sisters, Kathy (Spike) Myers, Dixie (Robert) Myers, both of West Virginia, Midge Vallin of California, Bonnie (Mark) Dawson and Wendy (Tom) Jensen, both of Mount Vernon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in California, Washington and West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, James P Holeman; mother, Sevonne E Holeman; father in law, Elmo "James" Woodmansee; mother-in-law, Carole R. Woodmansee; sister-in-law, Diana L. Holeman, brother-in-law, Javier Vallin; nephew, Robert "Bobby" Myers, and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Please send your condolences and share memories of Ron to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.