April 29, 1945 -

February 11, 2019



Ronald Charles Spragg of Mount Vernon passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



He was born in Everett, WA on April 29, 1945 to Raymond and Marjorie Spragg.



Ron attended Conway School and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. He then attended Skagit Valley College and Western Washington State College earning his Bachelor of Science in biology. It was there that he met his wife, Jean Hopkins, and they spent the next 39 years happily married until her passing in 2006.



Ron co-owned and operated Spragg Brothers Dairy with his father Ray and brother Norm for many years. It was there that he discovered and honed his skill for building, starting with buildings at the farm, his home, and later many custom homes, leaving his legacy of fine craftsmanship across Skagit Valley. After retirement, he turned his attention to smaller woodworking projects, and crafted many bowls, vases and cutting boards.



Ron loved to fish and enjoyed frequent fishing trips to the San Juans, Skagit River, and local lakes with family and friends. He could often be found working on, or sometimes just sitting in his boat when it wasn't in the water. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and never missed an opening day at Lake McMurray. He also enjoyed watching Archie and Iver's sporting events, and hearing of their daily adventures.



He was active in many organizations over his lifetime including 4-H, DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association), Darigold Cooperative, SICBA (Skagit Island County Builders Association), Sons of Norway, and a lifetime member of Fir Conway Lutheran Church.



Ron was a patient and gentle husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He lived humbly and put his trust in Christ. He will be deeply missed by all.



Ron was blessed to marry Andrea Zehm and share the rest of his life with her.



Ron is survived by wife Andrea; daughter Carolyn and husband Andrew Conner of Mount Vernon; son Curt Spragg of Coupeville; step-daughter Erin Thomas (John Jewett) of Maple Valley, step-daughter-in-law Shelly Zehm of Leavenworth; and grandchildren Archie and Iver Conner, Whitney Keller (Justin Keller), Taylor Burton (Christian Nelson), Chase Thomas, and Bijou, Coco, and Atticus Zehm; brother Norman Spragg and wife Mary Jane of Royal City; sister Maureen Homchick and husband Craig of Wenatchee; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, stepson Kris Zehm, brother-in-law Douglas Hopkins, and several special dogs over his lifetime.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, or Fir Conway Lutheran Church Building Restoration Fund.



A special thank you to friends and neighbors for your care and support, and to all of the healthcare staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Skagit Cancer Care, and Skagit Valley Hospital.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 pm at Fir Conway Lutheran Church, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 21, 2019