|
|
January 22, 1937 -
November 19, 2019
Ronald "Ron" E. Curbow, 82, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019.
Ron was born on January 22, 1937 in Mount Vernon to Earl and Effie Curbow. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1955.
Ron met his wife; Cecelia and they were married in 1962. They spent 54 happy years together before Cecelia passed in 2017.
Ron worked for the telephone company for 37 years and retired from Contel/GTE in 1992. After retiring he worked part time at the Skagit Valley Herald for 15 years as a photographer.
Ron joined the Army and served his country for 2 years and 3 months due to the Berlin Crisis of 1962. He was a SP/5 with the 313th Signal Company (SVC) stationed on Poitier, France.
Ron had a passion for photography and took photos for weddings, portraits, senior pictures, etc. from his home for over 30 years.
He loved the mountains; climbing Mt. Baker, Mt. Shuksan, and Mt. Adams (the 2nd highest in Washington), Early Winter Spire in the Liberty Bell Massif as well as many lesser peaks.
The Northwest was a beautiful area for photography. As a senior in high school he won first place in Kodaks teenage photo contest in the pictorial division.
Ron is survived by his brother Cliff (Kathy) Curbow of Iowa, step- daughter Michelle (Steve) Kussy of Birdsview, two grandchildren; Krista (Stephen) Nixon of Texas and Sean (Ame) Mohme of Everett. He is also survived by his great-grandson Kaleb Burgett of Texas and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Cecelia.
Donations can be made in Ron's name to Seattle Children's Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 20, 2019