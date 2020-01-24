|
January 18, 1944 -
January 14, 2020
Ronald E. Paulson, 75, a long-time resident of Anacortes, WA, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020.
He was born on January 18, 1944 in Cass Lake Minnesota to Edna Pemberton descendant of the Chippewa Native American tribe. Ron moved to Anacortes in 1950 where he was to spend the rest of his life.
In 1974, he met the love of his life, Cyndi and they were married in 1978. Ron worked at La Conner Cedar as a Shingle Sawyer from the late 60's to the 70's. He took great pride in that job and he was considered one of the best there was. In the 80's, Ron and Cyndi took over the family business of B & C Appliance Services and continued to run the business until his retirement.
Ron was an avid pool player and was well known for his skills. If you could beat Ron Paulson at a game of pool, you were having a good day. Ron's true love and gift was gardening. He enjoyed growing his own food (as well as other plants), sharing them with family and friends. He would work sunup to sundown, tending to his beautiful gardens. He had an incredible sense of humor, loved to play pranks and jokes at others' expense. Ron also had a great knowledge and interest of the history of Anacortes.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters: Linda Carlson and Sandra Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cyndi; son; Nathan (Tammette) Stein; grandchildren: Griffin and Zane Stein; his sister: Luella Breckenridge and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Elks Lodge #1204 in Anacortes with address at: 1009 7th Street.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020