|
|
December 4, 1936 -
December 12, 2019
Ronald Harry Dudeck, Born December 4th, 1936 in Spokane, WA has passed peacefully in Burlington, WA on December 12, 2019 at the age of 83.
Ron loved his Church, family and friends. He was very social and belonged to a variety of organizations. He is best known for his piano playing and the ability to make people laugh and tell stories.
He is survived by older sister Joyce Beeksma, his two daughters: Lorie Dudeck, Linda Humrich, and his three grandchildren: Courtney, Connor, and Christopher Thorpe.
Graveside will be on December 19th, 2019 at the Fir-Conway Cemetery in Mount Vernon at 11:00am.
Celebration of life service will be on December 19, 2019 at 12:30pm at First Lutheran Church of Mount Vernon, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Lutheran Church Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 16, 2019