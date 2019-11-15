|
|
November 5, 1951 -
November 10, 2019
Ron Kercheval, Jr passed Sunday, November 10, 2019 at age 68.
He is survived by his children Kent Kercheval, Karly Kercheval, and Hannah Kercheval.
Ron was born November 5, 1951 in Pullman, Washington. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Washington State University and received his MBA at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
Professionally, Ron worked 20 years in brand marketing at Fortune 500 companies, directed financial analytics for Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance company, and for the past 15 years, consulted for behavioral health providers across the country. His work improved the operations of clinics, hospitals, psychiatric, addiction treatment centers, agencies and social service organizations that touched the lives of many families and patients. His work is a great legacy that will benefit so many lives.
Additionally, Ron taught business and marketing to active military, veterans and students at Columbia College. Ron played bass guitar in a local classic rock band, weekly at Citipoint Church in La Conner, loved his two Labradors and could often be seen riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Ron is survived by his mother Ruth Wylie, sister Joni Kercheval Topper (Joseph), children Jacob and Haley, sister Nancy Kercheval (Hans Sohlstrom), children Annika and Stefan, sister-in-law Sandy Kercheval, and children, David and Katherine.
He was proceeded in death by father Ron Kercheval Sr., stepfather Jack Wylie and brother Michael Robert Kercheval.
The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 S 18th Street, Mt. Vernon on Friday, November 22th, 2019 at 11A.M.
Reception immediately to follow at the Saltbox Barn on Fir Island, 17995 Fir Island Road, Conway (dress warmly).
Donations in Ron's memory may be made Attention Deficit Disorder Association (www.ADD.org/donate/) or the Columbia College scholarship fund (https://my.ccis.edu/giving-priorities).
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019