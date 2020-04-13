|
|
February 1, 1951 -
April 9, 2020
Ronald Lee Spellman, age 69, a longtime resident of Lyman, passed away April 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
He was born on February 1, 1951 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Stewart and June (Goodell) Spellman.
Ron grew up in Kansas. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge in 1971 he moved to Washington state.
Ron worked as a Union Ironworker for many years. He was an avid fisherman, loved the ocean and was always searching for a "better" boat.
He was united in marriage to Denise Nicholson on August 24, 1991.
Ron is survived by his wife, Denise of Lyman; brother, Robin Spellman of Centennial, CO; aunt, Isabelle Spellman of Bartlesville, OK; two nephews, Corbin Spellman and Allen Korte of Kansas and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cindy Spellman and brother, Terry Spellman.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Ron's final resting place will be at the Lyman Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Ron are suggested to a charity of your choice.
Share memories of Ron and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2020