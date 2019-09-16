|
|
May 13, 1936 -
September 13, 2019
Ronald M. Pearson, 83, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ronald was born on May 13, 1936 at the Old General Hospital in Mount Vernon to Robert and June Pearson. He attended Conway Grade School and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1954. He played tennis throughout his high school career.
After school Ronald built a dump truck and began wood hauling business. Ron drove truck and hauled logs for 42 years until he retired. Ron met Jean Nelson and the two fell in love and were married in 1958. Together they raised 2 children and were married for 61 years.
Ron had many hobbies including duck hunting, deer hunting, fishing, crabbing, boating, and traveling with his family. His favorite hobby after he retired was building rustic bird houses. After retirement Ron and Jean were snowbirds for 18 years in Yuma, AZ.
Ron is survived by his wife Jean Pearson; son Troy Pearson; daughter Dana Pearson and companion Nathan; grandson Tyler Pearson; sister Judy (George) Hargreaves as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Robert and June and Pearson.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Northwest for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 20, 2019