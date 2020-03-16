|
Ronald Thomas Fisher, of Bellevue, Washington passed away on March 13, 2020 at the Bellevue Adult Family Home, Grace Gentle Care. He was 92 years old.
Ron was born in 1927 in Burlington, Washington to Edward F. and Semonne M. Fisher.
He served in the Army in the 1950s and received an honorable discharge.
He was an electrician by trade starting as a business partner with his father, Fisher's Electric, in Burlington.
Ron moved to Bellevue to work in the electrical maintenance division of Boeing and retired from the University of Washington's maintenance department.
Ron was a member of St Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Ronald was never married and is survived by his sister, Virginia (Bruno) Bourgeois of Lake Wales, Florida; and his brother, Frederick (Rebecca) Fisher of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his sister Bernadine (Jim) Arbuckle of Oak Harbor, Washington.
Ron had nine nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and nephews.
