July 31, 1946 -
March 2, 2019
Ronnie L. "Ron" Dean, 72, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on March 2, 2019.
Ron was born on July 31, 1946 in Sedro-Woolley, and there was raised and attended school, graduating from SWHS with the class of 1965.
In October of 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Joy Spencer.
Ron worked as an automobile mechanic for many years, first for Del Hopke and then taking over operation of the shop until his retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joy; his children and their spouses, Ron & Stacy Dean, Robin & Scott McIntosh, and Heather & Joe Huffine; grandchildren, Dustin, Holly, Noah and Braden and several extended family members.
Private interment will be at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 8, 2019