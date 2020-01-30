Home

Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
More Obituaries for ROSE THILGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE (HANKE) THILGES

ROSE (HANKE) THILGES Obituary
March 29, 1935 -
January 25, 2020

Rose Hanke Thilges was born March 29, 1935 in Bellingham, WA.

She is the fourth child born to Fred Hanke Sr. and Sophie Davis Hanke, her mother's Tlingit name was Katzawa.

Rose died January 25, 2020 at age of 84. She was Raven Moeity. T'akdeintann, her Tlingit name was Shki'k, Tax' Hit, Snail House.

Rose was preceded in death by Fred Hanke Jr. Chuck Hanke, her brothers and Karla Flynn her sister.

She is survived by her spouse Ray Thilges, Mildred Lind, her sister, Jack Hanke, her brother, four step-children, and several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, sewing, upholstery, painting with oil and acrylic, crocheting, she was passionate about growing several varieties of roses and a vegetable garden.

A graveside gathering will be held at Greenacres Cemetery Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2pm.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Rose online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
