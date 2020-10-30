1/1
Rosella Nelson
1926 - 2020
Rosella passed peacefully with family members by her side, after a brief illness at Skagit Valley Hospital. Born in Becker County, MN the daughter of Archie and Martha Fry. Growing up on the family farm she learned the principles which along with an unwavering faith would shape and guide all the days of her life. One day the local milkman arrived with a new assistant, Leonard, recently discharged from the U.S. Army. Later telling her mother "I'm going to marry that man." And that's what she did. Raising seven children wasn't easy, but they did it together. Mom and Dad, always together.

Rosella was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; sons, Thomas and Paul; daughter, Joy; daughter-in-law, Lynn; father and mother; sister, Ethel Warren; brothers, Charles and Roy.

She is survived by son, Larry and wife, Michell Nelson, Bemidji, MN; daughter, Beverly and husband, Darrell Fimon, Cedar, MN; son, Dennis Nelson, Bemidji, MN; son, Bob and wife, Cathy Nelson, Rockport, WA; many grand and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held next year when family and friends can safely gather.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
