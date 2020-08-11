1/1
ROSEMARY KAY SIMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 8, 1948 -
August 10, 2020

Rosemary Kay Sims, born September 8, 1948 in O'Neill, Nebraska, passed away August 10, 2020 at the age of 71.

She was the fifth of seven children born to Vern and Loretta (Lanman) Grenier.

Rosemary was a longtime resident of Skagit Valley having moved with her family from Nebraska to the beautiful Skagit Valley when she was in middle school. Her family eventually moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA, where Rosemary graduated High School in 1966.

She married Earl Sims of Oklahoma City, OK in 1970.

After a brief stay in OK, the couple moved back to the Skagit Valley where they began their family.

Rosemary had a long career as a dispatcher for the Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon Police Departments. She retired from the Burlington Police Department in 2018. Rosemary enjoyed her career in law enforcement immensely.

Outside of work, her interests included bowling, fast-draw, cooking, reading and the occasional trip to the casino, where she loved to play the slot machines, but most of all she loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her children, daughter, Priscilla (Fausto) Sims of Nashville, TN, son, Jared (Kimmy) Sims of Lakewood, WA, son, Riordan (Anna) Sims of Sedro-Woolley, WA and daughter, Tanis Sims of Burlington, WA; seven grandchildren, Tayshia, Corbin, Elias, Brayden, Journee, Kabel and Owen; three siblings, brothers, Vern (Michelle) Grenier of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Kevin Grenier of OR and Roy Grenier of Sedro-Woolley, WA; nieces and nephews, David, Mike, Carla and Patrick, Stacy (Gary) Claybo of Rockport, WA, Adam, David, Ryan, Vern Louis (Polly), Sky, Rose, Amy and Jamie; special people, Vicki Grenier and Bill Wooding of Anacortes, WA; brother-in-law, Royce White of AL.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Vern Grenier; older siblings, Patricia White of AL, Sharolyn Groves of Mt. Vernon, WA and Robert Grenier of Ferndale, WA.

A family gathering will be held in the near future at a time to be announced.

Please share your memories of Rosemary and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved