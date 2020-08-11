September 8, 1948 -
August 10, 2020
Rosemary Kay Sims, born September 8, 1948 in O'Neill, Nebraska, passed away August 10, 2020 at the age of 71.
She was the fifth of seven children born to Vern and Loretta (Lanman) Grenier.
Rosemary was a longtime resident of Skagit Valley having moved with her family from Nebraska to the beautiful Skagit Valley when she was in middle school. Her family eventually moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA, where Rosemary graduated High School in 1966.
She married Earl Sims of Oklahoma City, OK in 1970.
After a brief stay in OK, the couple moved back to the Skagit Valley where they began their family.
Rosemary had a long career as a dispatcher for the Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon Police Departments. She retired from the Burlington Police Department in 2018. Rosemary enjoyed her career in law enforcement immensely.
Outside of work, her interests included bowling, fast-draw, cooking, reading and the occasional trip to the casino, where she loved to play the slot machines, but most of all she loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.
Rosemary is survived by her children, daughter, Priscilla (Fausto) Sims of Nashville, TN, son, Jared (Kimmy) Sims of Lakewood, WA, son, Riordan (Anna) Sims of Sedro-Woolley, WA and daughter, Tanis Sims of Burlington, WA; seven grandchildren, Tayshia, Corbin, Elias, Brayden, Journee, Kabel and Owen; three siblings, brothers, Vern (Michelle) Grenier of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Kevin Grenier of OR and Roy Grenier of Sedro-Woolley, WA; nieces and nephews, David, Mike, Carla and Patrick, Stacy (Gary) Claybo of Rockport, WA, Adam, David, Ryan, Vern Louis (Polly), Sky, Rose, Amy and Jamie; special people, Vicki Grenier and Bill Wooding of Anacortes, WA; brother-in-law, Royce White of AL.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Vern Grenier; older siblings, Patricia White of AL, Sharolyn Groves of Mt. Vernon, WA and Robert Grenier of Ferndale, WA.
A family gathering will be held in the near future at a time to be announced.
Please share your memories of Rosemary and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.