Rosemary Fladd McNutt went to be with the Lord. She peacefully passed on Saturday, September 21, 2019 while residing at Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes, Washington, where she received constant care and companionship through the faithful staff.
She now joins her family members who have also gone on to Heaven: Edward A. Maher and Margaret Maher; her children, Linette Fladd, John Fladd and Jack's daughter: Lori McNutt Hill, and Rosemary's great-granddaughter, Hendrix Davis, (daughter of Skye McDonald/Davis and Bruce Davis). We believe they all are enjoying each other's company now.
She raised her children to Know and Respect God our Heavenly Father. For that we are thankful.
Rosemary loved learning. She graduated from Seattle University with a Teaching Degree, and got married to Jeff Fladd. She later went back to school at Western Washington University, to get her Special Education Degree. This would eventually prepare her for knowing how to raise and advocate for her two children and granddaughter who would become disabled with adult (age 20, 21) onset of Muscular Dystrophy and for her granddaughter who was born with Duschenes/Juvenile Muscular Dystrophy.
Rosemary was a hard-working, caring mother. Due to being an adopted, only child, she loved children. She was a born teacher. She leaves behind 7 children, "Grammy" to 19 grandchildren, and Great-Grammy to 4 great-grandchildren (her and Jack's combined families). Her children: Lisa, Laurie, John, Linette, Jim, Phillip, Erin, Lori; Her grandchildren: Rosanna, Cayley, Chani, and Joel, Rachel, Skye and Bruce, Samuel and Sierra, Scott, Colin and Emily, Craig, Melissa, Jacob and Alaina, Nicholas and Bree, and Lynden; her great-grandchildren: Michaelangelo, Marlina, Jason, and dear little Hendrix. She loved them all equally and she was so happy to have many events, birthdays, holidays and visits with many children, grandchildren and was just getting to know the great-grandchildren of the family.
Rosemary loved adventure. She traveled with her husband and with long-time family friends Dick and Rose Moa to Niagara Falls, with Bob and Norma Jean Lycan to Europe, and with Alice Swaffield Larkspur to Hawaii, and with Freddie and Jim Leonard to Lake Chelan, to name a few friends and a few trips. She made trips with her girlfriends from the singles group at Assumption Church in Bellingham, with Pat, Helen, Sue, Joan, and Charlotte Vail, and others, sometimes to New Orleans and other locations.
She traveled all over Western Europe, on her own, before marrying Jack. Rosemary traveled to Mexico with her children Lisa, Laurie and John, and on her own she traveled to New York and Hawaii. With her husband, Jack, she traveled to places such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, Canada-Harrison Hotsprings, (Honeymoon), and to Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Long Beach, (WA) to the Annual Kite Festival many times, and to Neah Bay. One favorite trip was when they traveled together to Barkersville and Lake Bowman in British Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Majestic Hotel, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, for those who wish to attend, reception following.
Final resting place will be at Fern Hill Cemetery.
And To Who It May Concern, All's well and may God be with you.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019