May 28, 1921 -
October 28, 2019
Rosemary Margaret Brown was born on May 28, 1921 in Emmetsburg, IA, the sixth of William and Gertrude Brown's eight children. She passed away in Seattle on October 28, 2019.
Rosemary graduated first in her class from Ruthven HS. She received her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers' College and taught at Brown Country School for two years before enrolling in Iowa State University where she earned a BS degree in dietetics (while raising chickens to pay tuition).
Rosemary moved to Seattle to work as a dietician at Doctors Hospital. Later in life, Rosemary would acquire her real estate license, and help more than a few young families find their own Seattle homes.
Her sister Kay introduced Rosemary to Ray Sneeringer, a childhood friend of Kay's husband, Barney Hyde. Ray and Rosemary married in 1946. They raised their six children in a home in Shoreline near St. Luke Parish. The Sneeringer kids all attended St. Luke school, and graduated from Blanchet HS before going off to college.
Throughout the years, Rosemary's abundant hospitality made the Sneeringer residence a gathering place for generations of family and friends, where all were welcome and well fed. Rosemary lived in the family home until the final weeks of her life.
Ray and Rosemary, along with the Hydes and all the kids, took frequent road trips back to Iowa, the family vehicles overloaded with luggage and laughter. In later years, the couple enjoyed traveling abroad, to Europe, Israel, China and elsewhere.
The family spent July 4th holidays on Whidbey Island, first in a small rental cabin and more recently in a family-built cabin above Sunlight Beach on Useless Bay. Holidays were always a special time, with Rosemary's turkey and perfect gravy, apple pies, and the classic Iowa farm Christmas breakfast of roast chicken and raisin bread.
Rosemary was a guiding light of common sense, generosity and humor not only to her large extended family, but also to her many friends, bridge partners, and fellow parishioners. She continued to golf competitively at Jackson Park into her 90's, shooting her age several times.
As a member of the Jackson Jills, she is remembered as a frequent tournament winner, an excellent golfer with knowledge and patience for others. Rosemary also coached youth teams in softball, basketball and volleyball, and was an avid sports fan all her life.
Rosemary was preceded in death by Ray, her husband of nearly 54 years, and by her brothers and sister John, Bill, Jim, Kay, Bob and Dick.
She is survived by her loving children Pat, Peg, Jane (Bill Dowe), Mary Kay (David Brewster), Beth (Dean Helseth) and Ray(Jenny), by grandchildren Genny Ludwig (Ben), Megan Boatman (Bryan), Zac Randles (Brianna), Luke Randles, Emma Brewster (Joe Lindsay), Juliet Brewster (Peter Mullins), Kyle Helseth (Brooke Wongvanit), Jack Sneeringer and Margaret Sneeringer, along with great-grandchildren Harrison and Genevieve Ludwig, Jack and Patrick Boatman, and Declan and Sean Randles. She is also survived by her loving brother Don and many Brown, Hyde and Stamey relatives.
Rosemary was buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery on November 1. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Parish on Wednesday November 20 at 11:00AM.
The family is grateful for the efforts of the staff at Ida Culver House Broadview, Kline Galland Hospice Care, NOGAH Home Care and all those who provided medical care and comfort in Rosemary's final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy in Iowa to support the Browns Prairie Stewardship Fund in memory of Rosemary Brown Sneeringer.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 10, 2019