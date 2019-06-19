

Rosita M. Fraley O'Hara, known as Rose, passed away on June 7th, one day shy of her 89th birthday.



Rose owned the Alderwood Printery in Lynnwood until her retirement to Guemes Island where she lived for 30 years. Rose supported a number of national and local charities with donations and service.



She enjoyed playing all forms of card and board games, and hours with her quilting and puzzle clubs.



All who knew her recognized her straight forward "tell it like it is" approach, tenacity, wit and undying love and caring for them.



Rose is survived by her four children, daughters: Debbie (Wayne Pladsen), Becky Fraley, sons: Don (Kayleen) and Joe Fraley; ten grandchildren, and twelve great- grandchildren all of whom she loved and cherished dearly.



Rose was preceded in death by her dear husband John O'Hara, her brothers: John and Fred, and sisters: Marian and Angie.



Rose's Funeral Service will be held on June 29th at 11:45AM at Guemes Community Church with interment following in Guemes Cemetery. A reception with food and drink will follow at Rose's beach house (Guemes Island) where family and friends can continue celebrating and toasting Rose's life.



